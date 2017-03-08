Marijuana legalization backers plan S...

Marijuana legalization backers plan SW Ohio grow facility

11 hrs ago

The backers of a failed state ballot measure to legalize marijuana for recreational and medical use are now proposing a large medical marijuana growing facility in southwestern Ohio. The growing and manufacturing operation in Wilmington would be contingent on the backers getting one of the limited licenses for large growing facilities under Ohio's new medical marijuana program expected to begin next year.

