Man swoops child to safety in Ohio shooting that left 4 dead

14 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Police in Ohio say the young son of a woman who was among four people found dead inside a home escaped after being swooped up by another man when a shooting broke out. Investigators say the woman's former fiance shot her and two others at the Canton home before killing himself Thursday.

