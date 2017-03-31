Man swoops child to safety in Ohio shooting that left 4 dead
Police in Ohio say the young son of a woman who was among four people found dead inside a home escaped after being swooped up by another man when a shooting broke out. Investigators say the woman's former fiance shot her and two others at the Canton home before killing himself Thursday.
