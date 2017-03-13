Man blamed for 6 deaths asks Maine governor for clemency
A man blamed for the deaths of six people in four states and serving a life prison sentence is trying to persuade Gov. Paul LePage to give him another chance. Richard Steeves, 75, told the Governor's Board on Executive Clemency last month that he's rehabilitated himself, conquered his demons and performed good works that include providing hospice care to inmates, caring for neglected dogs and giving piano lessons.
