Man blamed for 6 deaths asks Maine go...

Man blamed for 6 deaths asks Maine governor for clemency

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Press

A man blamed for the deaths of six people in four states and serving a life prison sentence is trying to persuade Gov. Paul LePage to give him another chance. Richard Steeves, 75, told the Governor's Board on Executive Clemency last month that he's rehabilitated himself, conquered his demons and performed good works that include providing hospice care to inmates, caring for neglected dogs and giving piano lessons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14) 12 hr Uglycuntwithasmal... 8
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... Fri WelbyMD 114
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Mar 12 Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Mar 11 Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Mar 9 Texxy 3
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,648,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC