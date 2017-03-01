Maintenance man sentenced after cameras found in apartments
A maintenance man at an apartment complex in southwest Ohio has been sentenced to four years in prison for putting hidden cameras in bathrooms of five women's apartments. Prosecutors in Warren County say 66-year-old Gerald Rowe, of Milford, admitted to putting the cameras in bathroom vents after being confronted by detectives.
