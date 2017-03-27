Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor resigns as Ohio Department of Insurance director
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor has stepped down as director of the Ohio Department of Insurance, according to a release from Gov. John Kasich's office. Taylor has overseen the state's department of insurance, which regulates the industry on behalf of consumers, since she was sworn in as lieutenant governor in 2011.
