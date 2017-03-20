Liquor inventory computer a bust; Job...

Liquor inventory computer a bust; JobsOhio, state promise to address problems

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

Ohio replaced a 40-year-old computer system for tracking liquor sales and distribution two years ago at a cost of $21 million, with the promise that the system for running the state-controlled liquor business would be more accurate and reliable. It's been anything but.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14) Mar 18 Uglycuntwithasmal... 8
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... Mar 17 WelbyMD 114
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Mar 12 Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Mar 11 Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Mar 9 Texxy 3
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC