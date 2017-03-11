Lethal Opiates Delivered By Mail From...

Lethal Opiates Delivered By Mail From China, Killing Addicts In The U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KQED

A drug lethal enough to be used as a chemical weapon - called carfentanil - has made its way into the illicit opiate trade. Carfentanil is an opiate 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Thu Mikey 4
Information please (Jun '15) Mar 4 Laila1981 17
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
News Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros... Mar 2 Black Ted 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14) Mar 2 Road king 13
News Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15) Mar 1 nanny and the pro... 5
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC