Lethal Opiates Delivered By Mail From China, Killing Addicts In The U.S.
A drug lethal enough to be used as a chemical weapon - called carfentanil - has made its way into the illicit opiate trade. Carfentanil is an opiate 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau...
|Thu
|Mikey
|4
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Mar 4
|Laila1981
|17
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Mar 2
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Road king
|13
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|nanny and the pro...
|5
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC