Kasich to return to New Hampshire in April to promote book
Ohio Gov. John Kasich is returning to New Hampshire in April to promote his new book on the road ahead for America. A Kasich spokesman says the governor will speak at Saint Anselm College on April 27, two days after "Two Paths: America Divided or United" is published.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Chris Rather
|5
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 23
|jonjedi
|108
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 23
|jonjedi
|5
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|jonjedi
|2
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC