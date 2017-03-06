Kasich offers public chance at ticket...

Kasich offers public chance at tickets to annual address.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich's office is once again offering some tickets to the public for his annual State of the State speech through an online lottery. Residents hoping to attend the annual address may enter the random lottery at the Republican governor's office website .

