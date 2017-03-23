Judge: Case alleging Ohio 'segregates' disabled can proceed
A federal judge has rejected requests by Ohio Gov. John Kasich and several state officials to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges the state has effectively segregated people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in institutions by failing to provide accessible community- or home-based services. Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. said Thursday that sovereign immunity granted to the Republican governor does not apply in the case and the lawsuit can proceed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Thu
|jonjedi
|115
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Thu
|jonjedi
|5
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|jonjedi
|2
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC