Judge: Case alleging Ohio 'segregates' disabled can proceed

A federal judge has rejected requests by Ohio Gov. John Kasich and several state officials to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges the state has effectively segregated people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in institutions by failing to provide accessible community- or home-based services. Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. said Thursday that sovereign immunity granted to the Republican governor does not apply in the case and the lawsuit can proceed.

