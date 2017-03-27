It's Now Illegal To Have Sex With Animals In Ohio
Breast-Fed Children Not Necessarily Smarter, Study Finds A study in Dublin found that breast-fed children aren't necessarily smarter, and the difference in scores was negligible. It's Now Illegal To Have Sex With Animals In Ohio As of last week, it's now officially illegal to engage in sexual activities with an animal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
