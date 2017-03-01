Is 3rd grade too soon for Ohio kids t...

Is 3rd grade too soon for Ohio kids to take exams on computers?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Students across Ohio will begin taking state standardized tests in reading and writing on March 13 - the youngest in third grade - and with few exceptions, state law requires districts to administer the tests on computers.  But are third-graders too young to have developed the computer skills to take a timed test? This generation knows touch-screen tablets and iPads, but do they know keyboards well enough to write? A Morrow County school-board member raised the issue before the State Board of Education in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Information please (Jun '15) 20 hr Laila1981 17
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
News Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros... Mar 2 Black Ted 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14) Mar 2 Road king 13
News Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15) Mar 1 nanny and the pro... 5
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
News Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ... Feb 25 BizzyBee 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,330,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC