Is 3rd grade too soon for Ohio kids to take exams on computers?

Students across Ohio will begin taking state standardized tests in reading and writing on March 13 - the youngest in third grade - and with few exceptions, state law requires districts to administer the tests on computers. But are third-graders too young to have developed the computer skills to take a timed test? This generation knows touch-screen tablets and iPads, but do they know keyboards well enough to write? A Morrow County school-board member raised the issue before the State Board of Education in February.

