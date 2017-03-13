Innocent bystander bitten by Akron police dog sues city

An Ohio woman bitten by a police dog that was chasing her trespassing neighbor is suing the city of Akron over alleged negligence by the dog's handler. The Akron Beacon Journal reports 57-year-old Deborah Callaway claims the police dog caused her pain and suffering after it bit her left leg and knee on July 4, 2015.

