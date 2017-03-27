In struggling Jefferson County, Trump's proposed budget cuts would hit home: Ohio Matters
Irondale Mayor William Allen poses near village hall for the tiny Jefferson County village, which backed President Donald Trump in the November election. Trump has proposed ending a federal program that paid to upgrade Irondale Village Hall's heating and cooling systems, which Allen said will allow the building to be rented out by members of the public.
