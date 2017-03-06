In rare reversal, Ohio court overturns cocaine filler case
Ohio's top court ruled Monday that sentences for suspects caught with cocaine can be based on the weight of the entire amount, which could include filler material such as baking soda. The Ohio Supreme Court's 5-2 decision overturned its own ruling late last year, which held that sentences must be based on how much pure cocaine the suspects had.
