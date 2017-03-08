In 1st budget, Trump to push conservative view of government
In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, budget director Mick Mulvaney speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump unveils a proposed budget on March 16 that will sharply test Republicans' ability to keep longstanding promises to beef up the military by making politically painful cuts to a lengthy list of popular domestic programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|Canning fool
|78
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Wendy
|18
|Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau...
|Mar 9
|Mikey
|4
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Mar 2
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Road king
|13
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|nanny and the pro...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC