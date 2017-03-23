Humvee stolen from Ohio National Guard Armory
The military-grade desert tan Humvee was stolen late Tuesday or early Wednesday, Ohio National Guard spokeswoman Stephanie Beougher said. The State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the theft, discovered that the thieves cut through a chain link fence sometime to enter the area where the Humvees are stored.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Thu
|jonjedi
|115
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Thu
|jonjedi
|5
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|jonjedi
|2
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC