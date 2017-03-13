Huge majority of Ohioans want payday lending reform - now legislature must act: Brent Larkin

An unidentified person leaves the EZ Money Check Cashing storefront in Omaha, Nebraska last month. Ohio lawmakers have a chance to close egregious loopholes and corral a payday lending industry that charges among the highest rates and fees in the nation -- and Ohioans want such reform -- but whether House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and other Ohio GOP legislative leaders will deliver remains an open question, writes Brent Larkin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.