How to avert rural Ohio hospital coll...

How to avert rural Ohio hospital collapse tied to Obamacare repeal: Robert L. White

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Rural Ohioans risk losing their local hospitals in mass closures if Obamacare is repealed without filling the funding hole for hospitals, writes Robert L. White of the Ohio State Grange. FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio -- President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress have made it clear that repealing the Affordable Care Act will be one of their top priorities in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Thu Trump your President 6
News Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros... Thu Black Ted 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14) Thu Road king 13
News Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15) Mar 1 nanny and the pro... 5
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
News Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ... Feb 25 BizzyBee 2
News Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o... Feb 23 Frank Rizzo 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,300,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC