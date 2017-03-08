Housing cop who mentors teenagers cha...

Housing cop who mentors teenagers charged with sex crimes

Authorities say a police officer with a housing authority in northeast Ohio had sexual contact with a teenage boy he mentored through his department's Explorers program. Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Collins was jailed Friday after his indictment on charges including sexual battery, endangering children and providing alcohol to minors.

