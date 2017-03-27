Here's how the Ohio auditor says Parma schools can balance its budget
The state auditor's office recommends Parma schools consider further staff cuts, as well as higher pay-to-play fees for extracurricular activities, to keep the district from slipping into a deficit. The state put Parma schools in a state of fiscal caution last year, after the board discovered a $15 million projected deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|106
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC