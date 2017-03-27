Health rankings highlight Ohio's opiate crisis, youth dropout and unemployment
More than 5,000 Cuyahoga County residents each year die before they should, often due to gunshot wounds, car accidents and drug overdoses. Of these, more than 1,000 could be avoided if residents here had the same social, economic and health opportunities as those living in Ohio counties with the lowest premature death rates, including neighboring Geauga County.
