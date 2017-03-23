Hacker attacks: How Ohio Air Force ba...

Hacker attacks: How Ohio Air Force base trains cyber army

2 hrs ago

Cyber hackers bent on chaos could potentially attack water treatment and chemical plants, power grids, financial institutions and disable weapon systems, and have stolen personal data of millions of federal employees and consumers. Every hour of every day, cyber warriors silently fight an unrelenting war with millions of daily attacks to battle invading adversaries thousands of miles from America's shores.

