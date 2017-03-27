GOP Rep. Jim Jordan praised in Ohio for blocking health bill

Back home in Ohio, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan's leading role in the House Republican rebellion against a GOP bill to replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act is viewed largely as a vote for the average Joe. "I'm really happy with his decision because there's so many Americans going without health care due to the Obamacare, it needs to be revamped," said 31-year-old Social Security recipient David Ball as he sat in the heart of Jordan's district Monday.

