GOP Rep. Dorothy Pelanda making run f...

GOP Rep. Dorothy Pelanda making run for Ohio elections chief

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

The Marysville Republican said she picked Wednesday to announce her 2018 campaign because it was Ohio Statehood Day and her birthday. The 61-year-old Pelanda said she is running for state elections chief to ensure elections are "fair, open and handled with integrity" and to give Ohioans confidence that their voices are being heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14) 1 hr Road king 13
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... 15 hr tomin cali 4
News Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15) 18 hr nanny and the pro... 5
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
News Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ... Feb 25 BizzyBee 2
News Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o... Feb 23 Frank Rizzo 1
Pridestaff drug test Feb 21 rpgmonkey 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Space Station
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC