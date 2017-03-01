GOP Rep. Dorothy Pelanda making run for Ohio elections chief
The Marysville Republican said she picked Wednesday to announce her 2018 campaign because it was Ohio Statehood Day and her birthday. The 61-year-old Pelanda said she is running for state elections chief to ensure elections are "fair, open and handled with integrity" and to give Ohioans confidence that their voices are being heard.
