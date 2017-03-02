GOP lawmakers split on whether Sessio...

GOP lawmakers split on whether Sessions can still oversee Russia probe

Top congressional Republicans began calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation of the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia after revelations that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. while advising the campaign.

