GOP lawmakers split on whether Sessions can still oversee Russia probe
Top congressional Republicans began calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation of the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia after revelations that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. while advising the campaign. GOP lawmakers split on whether Sessions can still oversee Russia probe Top congressional Republicans began calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation of the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia after revelations that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. while advising the campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|14 hr
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|15 hr
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|23 hr
|Road king
|13
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Wed
|nanny and the pro...
|5
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
|Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o...
|Feb 23
|Frank Rizzo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC