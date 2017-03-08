GOP lawmakers go after Medicaid, food stamp fraud in Ohio
House Bill 119, if enacted, would require state agencies to weed out cheaters by cross-checking the names of millions of beneficiaries with records of lottery winners, immigration status, earned and unearned income, real estate, incarceration and other states' benefit programs. The checks would be conducted four times a year.
