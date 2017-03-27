Gang member in murder, racketeering case sentenced in Ohio
Federal prosecutors who pursued cases against 20 members of a central Ohio gang have wrapped up that work with the remaining defendant's sentencing. Thirty-six-year-old Lance Green was sentenced Monday in Columbus for a fatal shooting in 2005 and paying for a second killing in 2006.
