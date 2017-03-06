Former US Rep Betty Sutton to make '18 bid for Ohio governor

Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton planned to jump into the 2018 governor's race Tuesday, bringing a solid track record of election wins and fundraising that could position her as the initial Democratic front-runner. The 53-year-old lawyer from Barberton served three terms in Congress and eight years in the state Legislature, where she was the youngest woman ever elected at age 29. She also served on her local city and county councils.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.