Former US Rep Betty Sutton to make '18 bid for Ohio governor
Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton planned to jump into the 2018 governor's race Tuesday, bringing a solid track record of election wins and fundraising that could position her as the initial Democratic front-runner. The 53-year-old lawyer from Barberton served three terms in Congress and eight years in the state Legislature, where she was the youngest woman ever elected at age 29. She also served on her local city and county councils.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Mar 4
|Laila1981
|17
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Mar 2
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Road king
|13
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|nanny and the pro...
|5
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC