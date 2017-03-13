Former lawmaker Connie Pillich runnin...

Former lawmaker Connie Pillich running for Ohio governor

A former state lawmaker from the Cincinnati area is joining the 2018 governor's race as the third Democrat to announce a bid. Connie Pillich jumped into the race Monday.

