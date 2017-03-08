Falling tree hits boy outside school amid high winds in Ohio
Witnesses say an 11-year-old boy walking outside an elementary school was hit by a falling tree that apparently was downed by high winds that swept across northern Ohio. His family tells The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria that he was treated for a concussion after the tree fell Wednesday outside Ely Elementary School.
