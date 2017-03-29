Erotic stories found in professora s research for Ohio agency
Bowling Green State University has suspended a construction management professor after erotic stories were included in computer files he returned to the Ohio Department of Transportation after a research project for the agency. The Ohio Inspector General's Office says he violated university policy with the material on his work computer, but federal authorities determined it didn't amount to a crime.
