Erotic stories found in professora s research for Ohio agency

8 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Bowling Green State University has suspended a construction management professor after erotic stories were included in computer files he returned to the Ohio Department of Transportation after a research project for the agency. The Ohio Inspector General's Office says he violated university policy with the material on his work computer, but federal authorities determined it didn't amount to a crime.

