Driver of church van that hit train, killing 1, is sentenced

The driver of an Ohio church van that crashed into a moving train, killing a woman and injuring nine children, has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison. Sixty-five-year-old Judith Ashley was sentenced this week in Hamilton.

