Do vouchers give kids better educations? Ohio test results are mixed

Read more: Cleveland.com

The school voucher programs that some federal and state officials want to expand have mixed test results in Ohio that make it unclear how much more students learn than if they had stayed in their local public schools. Ohio's voucher programs, which give families grants to help pay tuition at private schools, have a low bar to clear to look successful.

