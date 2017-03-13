Defense: Man's murder trial should exclude death of daughter
An attorney for an Ohio man accused of killing his wife more than 20 years ago is seeking to exclude any reference to his client's slain daughter from his trial in Massachusetts. Robert Honsch is charged with killing 53-year-old Marcia Honsch, whose body was found in October 1995 in western Massachusetts.
