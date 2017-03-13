Defense: Man's murder trial should ex...

Defense: Man's murder trial should exclude death of daughter

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

An attorney for an Ohio man accused of killing his wife more than 20 years ago is seeking to exclude any reference to his client's slain daughter from his trial in Massachusetts. Robert Honsch is charged with killing 53-year-old Marcia Honsch, whose body was found in October 1995 in western Massachusetts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 6 min Pope Che Reagan C... 26
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Mar 12 Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Mar 11 Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Mar 9 Texxy 3
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
News Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros... Mar 2 Black Ted 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC