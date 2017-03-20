Deadline set in case of Ohio mother a...

Deadline set in case of Ohio mother accused of killing sons

Attorneys in the case of an Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three young sons out of jealousy at the attention her husband gave them have been given a deadline for filing any additional motions. A judge set a May 15 deadline Monday in the case of Brittany Pilkington.

