Court Ruling On 2012 Ohio Senate Race Secret Donors Foreshadows 2018 Brown-Mandel Matchup
The senate race in 2012 between first-term Democratic candidate Sherrod Brown and first-term Republican challenger Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel was loaded with campaign spending that overwhelmingly benefited Mr. Mandel, a former Marine whose political fortunes have taken him from city councilman to state representative to state treasurer. When the race in that presidential election year ended, Sen. Brown won a second term even though Team Mandel enjoyed the help $40 million in campaign cash can buy.
