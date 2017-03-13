Couple plead not guilty in death of 5...

Couple plead not guilty in death of 5-year-old daughter

Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

An Ohio couple who reported their 5-year-old daughter missing before her body was found hidden at their restaurant in January have pleaded not guilty to murder and corpse-abuse charges. Mingming Chen and her husband, Liang Zhao, entered their pleas Wednesday in a Canton courtroom.

