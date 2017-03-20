Comey knocks down Trumpa s wiretap claim
FBI Director James Comey says the FBI and Justice Department have no information to substantiate President Donald Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him before the election. Comey says no individual can order surveillance of an American.
