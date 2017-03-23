Columbus area, not Cleveland, has mos...

Columbus area, not Cleveland, has most residents in new data

11 hrs ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

New U.S. Census Bureau estimates indicate that Ohio's most populous county is no longer the one that includes Cleveland but the one that includes Columbus. The estimates have Cuyahoga County losing about 5,700 people last year while Franklin County gained over 14,000 residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

