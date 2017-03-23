Columbus area, not Cleveland, has most residents in new data
New U.S. Census Bureau estimates indicate that Ohio's most populous county is no longer the one that includes Cleveland but the one that includes Columbus. The estimates have Cuyahoga County losing about 5,700 people last year while Franklin County gained over 14,000 residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Wed
|jonjedi
|2
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|114
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC