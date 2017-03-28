Central Ohio jobless rate dips to 4.5 percentUnemployment rates fell...
Central Ohio's jobless rate dipped to 4.5 percent in February, according to state employment data released this morning that shows unemployment rates fell in most of Ohio counties and metro areas last month. Delaware County's rate of 3.8 percent in February was the second lowest in the state.
