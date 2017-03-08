Capitol Insider: Purple fades from Ohio, US election maps

David Wasserman, U.S. House editor for the Cook Political Report, made a splash last week with a geopolitical analysis published on fivethirtyeight.com titled "Purple America Has All But Disappeared." Using presidential-election results from the nation's counties - which don't change by gerrymandering or annexation - Wasserman measured three factors: the number of counties where the top vote-getter's percentage-point margin was a single digit , the number where one candidate won at least 60 percent of the vote, and the total number of "extreme landslide" counties, where the winning candidate prevailed by 50 or more points.

