Authorities: Woman admits breaking into Amish homes in Ohio
" Authorities say a woman confessed to burglaries against the Amish in northeast Ohio after detectives arrested her and found jars of loose change, cash and other items in her vehicle. The Geauga County sheriff says detectives stopped the vehicle last week after a burglary victim reported the license plate information.
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|17 hr
|jonjedi
|2
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mon
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|114
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
