Attorneys oppose request to schedule ...

Attorneys oppose request to schedule 2nd execution attempt

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Review

Attorneys for a convicted Ohio killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009 are opposing a request to set a new execution date. Death row inmate Romell Broom was sentenced to die for abducting, raping and killing 14-year-old Tryna Middleton in Cleveland in 1984.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go... Wed jonjedi 2
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) Tue State pharrt 4
News Marketplace notes (Feb '08) Tue Great pharrt 2
News Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ... Mon SirPrize 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14) Mar 18 Uglycuntwithasmal... 8
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... Mar 17 WelbyMD 114
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,080 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC