Arrest made in slaying of 8-year-old Pomona boy
Joe and Annie Hwang uncle and aunt of eight-year-old Jonah Hwang speak at his memorial service at Purpose Church in Pomona March. Jonah Hwang was fatally wounded when a drive-by shooter opened fire on the Pomona home he was in Feb. 2 Police is Southern California say they have arrested a suspect in the slaying of an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting as he was about to have dinner inside a home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|15 hr
|Chris Rather
|5
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 23
|jonjedi
|115
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 23
|jonjedi
|5
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|jonjedi
|2
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC