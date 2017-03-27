Arrest made in slaying of 8-year-old Pomona boy

Joe and Annie Hwang uncle and aunt of eight-year-old Jonah Hwang speak at his memorial service at Purpose Church in Pomona March. Jonah Hwang was fatally wounded when a drive-by shooter opened fire on the Pomona home he was in Feb. 2 Police is Southern California say they have arrested a suspect in the slaying of an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting as he was about to have dinner inside a home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.