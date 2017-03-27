Are graduation requirements for Ohio students too tough?
With tens of thousands more Ohio high-school seniors facing the prospect of failing to earn a diploma next year, a committee's recommendation that lawmakers water down the state's new graduation requirements is getting mixed reviews. Without the changes, urban districts would be particularly hard-hit; only 38 percent of juniors in Columbus City Schools are currently on track to meet new testing requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|106
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC