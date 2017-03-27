Are graduation requirements for Ohio ...

Are graduation requirements for Ohio students too tough?

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

With tens of thousands more Ohio high-school seniors facing the prospect of failing to earn a diploma next year, a committee's recommendation that lawmakers water down the state's new graduation requirements is getting mixed reviews. Without the changes, urban districts would be particularly hard-hit; only 38 percent of juniors in Columbus City Schools are currently on track to meet new testing requirements.

