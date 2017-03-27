'Angel of Death' serial killer badly beaten in Ohio prison
The "Angel of Death" nurse's aide convicted of killing nearly three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky during the 1970s and '80s was badly beaten in prison, officials said. Donald Harvey, 64, was hospitalized after being found Tuesday at the Toledo prison where he is serving multiple life sentences.
