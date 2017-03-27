'Angel of Death' serial killer badly ...

'Angel of Death' serial killer badly beaten in Ohio prison

19 min ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

This photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Donald Harvey, a serial killer who became known as the "Angel of Death" and pleaded guilty in 1987 to 37 murders of hospital patients while working as a nurse's aide in Cincinnati and London, Kentucky, during the 1970s and '80s, claiming he was trying to end his patients' suffering. A spokeswoman for Ohio's prison system says Harvey was found badly beaten Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in his cell at the state's prison in Toledo, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Harvey was in critical condition Wednesday.

