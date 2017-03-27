'Angel of Death' serial killer badly beaten in Ohio prison
This photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Donald Harvey, a serial killer who became known as the "Angel of Death" and pleaded guilty in 1987 to 37 murders of hospital patients while working as a nurse's aide in Cincinnati and London, Kentucky, during the 1970s and '80s, claiming he was trying to end his patients' suffering. A spokeswoman for Ohio's prison system says Harvey was found badly beaten Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in his cell at the state's prison in Toledo, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Harvey was in critical condition Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 23
|jonjedi
|108
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 23
|jonjedi
|5
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|jonjedi
|2
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC