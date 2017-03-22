American Conservative Union Foundation Announces Ratings for the 2016 meeting of the Ohio Legisla...
The American Conservative Union Foundation released its 2016 ratings of the Ohio Legislature. In our sixth year of rating the state, ACU found that Republican legislators tended to vote slightly less conservatively compared to last year, with the overall Republican average decreasing by 2.5 points- from 84.5 out of 100 in 2015, to 82 out of 100 in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Conservative Union.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Wed
|jonjedi
|2
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mon
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|114
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC