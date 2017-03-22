The American Conservative Union Foundation released its 2016 ratings of the Ohio Legislature. In our sixth year of rating the state, ACU found that Republican legislators tended to vote slightly less conservatively compared to last year, with the overall Republican average decreasing by 2.5 points- from 84.5 out of 100 in 2015, to 82 out of 100 in 2016.

