Air Force agrees to settle Ohio base discrimination lawsuit WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio - The U.S. Air Force has agreed to pay $140,000 to settle a federal discrimination lawsuit in which a woman claimed she was passed over for promotions at Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The Dayton Daily News reports Bridget Lyons alleged gender discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment stemming from her unsuccessful attempts for promotion to leadership positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.